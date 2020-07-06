THUNDER BAY – The City of Thunder Bay has invited to watch a virtual presentation by Stantec Architecture on the proposed Chapples multi-use indoor turf facility and provide comments.

The presentation and comment form is available until July 19, at www.thunderbay.ca/GetInvolved.

Stantec Architecture was retained by the City of Thunder Bay to design a new multi-use indoor turf facility. While an in-person public presentation was planned, due to COVID-19 and limits on gathering, this presentation has now been made virtual.

Stantec Architecture will present the proposed concept for the facility along with public feedback to City Council on July 20. City Council will vote on the project at the following meeting.

Proposed uses for the facility include soccer, walking, ultimate, football, baseball, drone competitions, cricket, lacrosse, trade shows, large community events/cultural gatherings, and a potential emergency evacuation centre.

For more information, to view the virtual presentation, and provide comment visit: www.thunderbay.ca/GetInvolved