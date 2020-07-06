MOOSE FACTORY – A fifty-one-year-old man from Moose Factory faces a number of serious charges for drug trafficking following an investigation and the execution of a search warrant on July 1, 2020 in the community of Moose Factory.

The Nishnawbe Aski Police (NAPS) Intelligence Unit, the NAPS Drug Enforcement Unit, the NAPS Emergency Response Team, the Moose Factory Uniform Detachment Members, and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Northeast Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant in the First Nation community of Moose Factory.

During the search, officers seized a large number of drugs suspected to be Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Fentanyl.

NAPS Sgt. Jackie George reports that as a result of the investigation, James FARIES, 51 years of age, of Moose Factory First Nation was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to Sec. 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

FARIES was subsequently released on conditions and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 1, 2020, in Moosonee, Ontario. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Moose Factory First Nation is located approximately 315 km north of Timmins, Ontario.