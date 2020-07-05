WAWA – A thirty-six-year-old Wawa man faces charges of possession of Methamphetamine after the OPP executed a search warrant at a residence on Winston Road in Wawa.

OPP report that on July 2, 2020, at approximately 5:00 pm EDT, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant.

The police search of the residence yielded a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, Remi BELLERIVE, 36 years-of-age, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 10, 2020, in Wawa.

None of the charges have been proven in court.