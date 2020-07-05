THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service requests assistance from the public in their investigation an early morning home invasion and serious assault that occurred at about 12:45 am EDT on Sunday, July 5th, 2020 in the 300 block of Pearl Street.

When police officers arrived at the address, they located an unconscious female who appeared to be the victim of a recent assault.

Paramedics transported the female to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of her serious injuries. She has since been released.

Police uncovered that the female had been attacked by an unknown male suspect who entered the home through an unlocked door. A male resident intervened to stop the assault from continuing, at which point the accused male fled the scene.

The suspect was last seen heading eastbound down an alley behind the home that runs parallel to Pearl Street.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit is now leading the investigation. Police do not believe the accused knew his victim, and the attack appears to have been random and unprovoked.

The suspect is described as a male standing about 5’8” tall with a stocky build. He wore a dark plaid poncho-style hoodie at the time of the incident.

If you saw this male, know anything about the accused or incident, or noticed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of this incident, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

If you have a residence or business in the area with exterior surveillance cameras that may have been operating during this time, please call the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200.