THUNDER BAY – There were twenty new forest fires in the Northwest Fire Region reported on July 4, 2020.

Jonathan Scott reports:

There were 20 new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of July 04. Red Lake 16 is being held at 0.9 hectares and is located near Correll Lake, approximately 41 kilometres northeast of Pikangikum Sioux Lookout 8 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Garbo Lake, approximately 65 northeast of Sioux Lookout. Dryden 9 is not under control at 5 hectares and is located near Knob Lake, approximately 24 kilometres northwest on Dryden. Sioux Lookout 9 is not under control at 5 hectares and is located near Otatakan Lake, approximately 82 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout Sioux Lookout 10 is being held at 0.1 hectares and is located near Otatakan Lake, approximately 82 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout. Red Lake 17 is being held at 0.1 hectares and is located near Otter Lake, approximately 38 kilometres east of Red Lake. Dryden 10 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Toburn Lake, approximately 18 kilometres south of Sioux Lookout. Red Lake 18 is not under control at 104 hectares and is in Opasquia Provincial Park, approximately 53 kilometres northeast of the community of Sandy Lake. Nipigon 13 is being held at 0.1 hectares and is located near Cerulen Lake, approximately 141 kilometres northwest of Geraldton. Thunder Bay 19 is not under control at 0.2 hectares and is located near the north end of Lac des Mille Lacs, approximately 95 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay. Thunder Bay 20 is not under control at 0.5 hectares and is located near Winn Lake, approximately 83 kilometres northwest of Armstrong. Red Lake 19 is not under control at 0.2 hectares and is located near Sun Lake, approximately 77 kilometres east of Ear Falls. Thunder Bay 21 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Davies Lake, approximately 86 kilometres northwest of Armstrong. Nipigon 14 is not under control at 1 hectare and is located near Vandusen Lake, approximately 22 kilometres west of the community of Eabametoong. Nipigon 15 is not under control at 1 hectare and is located near Hurst Lake, approximately 50 kilometres south of the community of Eabametoong Red Lake 20 is not under control at 0.2 hectares and is located near Sunlight Lake, approximately 42 kilometres east of Ear Falls. Red Lake 21 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Trout Lake, approximately 45 kilometres northeast of Red Lake. Red Lake 22 is not under control at 20 hectares and is located near Little Gorman Lake, approximately 52 kilometres northwest of the community of Deer Lake. Thunder Bay 22 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Goldsborough Lake, approximately 45 kilometres northwest of Armstrong. Red Lake 23 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Toutin Lake, approximately 43 kilometres north of Red Lake.



There are currently 25 active forest fires in the Northwest Region. 16 are not under control, four are under control, one is being observed and four are being held.

The forest fire hazard is predominantly high to extreme across the region with areas of low to moderate hazard in the far north of Sioux Lookout, Nipigon districts and the central portion of Kenora district.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.