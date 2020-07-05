105,317 Cases Canada-Wide – 8674 Deaths from Virus

OTTAWA – In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

“There have been 105,317 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 8,674 deaths. 66% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 2,914,000 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 39,000 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive.

Every day, we are adding to our knowledge and tools to address the challenges of these unprecedented times. While there are still unknowns, the pace and expanse of evidence based discovery and science innovation is inspiring. From the discovery and genetic sequencing of the virus in January to building out our understanding of COVID-19 disease characteristics and spread through epidemiological, laboratory and public health investigation, we have progressed in leaps and bounds.

Researchers across the globe are working together to accelerate the development, testing and implementation of measures to mitigate the rapid spread of COVID-19 and its impacts on people, communities, and health systems. Recent investments from the Canadian government will support domestic and international collaborations to help us understand the effectiveness of vaccines, therapeutics, and clinical approaches to COVID-19 and to evaluate and improve public health management strategies.

At the same time, Canada has joined together with partners to support to the Access to COVID-19 (ACT) Accelerator and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). These global collaborations will accelerate the development, production and equitable distribution of new COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

In a world that is connected and united towards a common goal we can reach a new level of capacity to respond to infectious disease threats now and into the future. Go science!”

For the latest case numbers, public health advice and guidance, please visit Canada.ca/coronavirus

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada