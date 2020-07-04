THUNDER BAY – Opening The Hub on Victoria Avenue East, for a safe and enjoyable experience, was a major goal of Lori Paras.

Talking with NetNewsLedger, Paras said that the reason that The Hub waited until July 2, 2020, to open was with the safety of the venders in the small business incubator as well as the safety of customers.

The Hub has remained partly open through the pandemic but under very strict controls over the course of the Pandemic. Curbside delivery of furniture for The Red Bicycle continued, and Community Spokes, listed by Ontario as a vital service remained open but under strict conditions for people coming in, as well. Wild Thyme continued operations but very few people were allowed in and sanitizing protocols remained in effect.

Getting going, Paras laments that popular summer and fall activities like Southside Vibe are “COVID’ed Out”.

However ensuring a safe and fun experience was the goal, and now patrons, with following the safety protocols, which include wearing a mask are welcome.