THUNDER BAY – Keeping Canada safer has taken on new responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canada Border Services Agency is tasked with ensuring the emergency regulations are respected.

There are reports across Canada of Americans crossing the border, legally and yet then failing to follow the quarantine regulations. Two Americans were recently charged with that in Fort Frances after crossing at that point of entry.

There have been, in the west, instances where American citizens seeking to travel to Alaska have been apparently violating the law, and taking their time to holiday in Canada, many have been staying or visiting in Banff.

Overall the international border remains closed to most traffic.

Further to announcements made on April 15 and May 12, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is temporarily reducing service hours at additional land, air, and marine ports of entry (POE) in addition to deferring seasonal opening hours at select POEs. These COVID-19 related measures are temporary and in effect as of July 3, 2020, at 11:59 pm EDT. They will remain in effect until further notice.

The only Ontario Point of Entry impacted is Brockville Blockhouse Island, Ontario.

The Government of Canada remains committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians and reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Canada. The temporary restriction on discretionary travel at the Canada-United States border remains in place.

The CBSA will proceed with the following temporary measures:

reducing the hours of operation at 12 land POEs;

reducing the hours of operation at eight air POEs;

deferring the seasonal opening of one marine POE; and

deferring the shift to seasonal hours of operation at one land POE.

Economic supply chains and trade will remain open and the CBSA continues to work to ensure that access to goods and services is not interrupted. As such, these changes should not affect commercial traffic.

The CBSA remains committed to ensuring that Indigenous people continue to be able to move within and between their communities, and are able to provide and access essential goods and services.

Quick facts