Northwest Fire Region

July 03, 2020

Time of Report – 17:00

Northwest Region

THUNDER BAY – Hot conditions across the northern regions of Ontario have raised the wildfire danger to extreme in some parts of the north.

There was one new forest fire confirmed in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of July 03. Red Lake 15 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Lister Lake, approximately 41 kilometres north of the community of Sandy Lake.

There are currently seven active forest fires in the Northwest Region. One is not under control, three are under control, one is being observed and two are being held.

The forest fire hazard is predominantly high to extreme across the region with an area of low to moderate hazard in the far north of the region.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit the Forest Fire and Emergency Services website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.