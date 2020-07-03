Police say that Christina GROVER was last seen at approximately 6 pm on June 23rd, 2020 in the 200 block of May Street South.

Christina GROVER is described as a 41-year-old Indigenous female, 5’2″, 125lbs with a slim build, brown medium length straight hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Christina GROVER are asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com