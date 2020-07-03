Thunder Bay District Health Unit Reports Positive COVID-19 Test

THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported an additional positive case of COVID-19 this morning (July 3, 2020).

A woman in her sixties has contracted the virus and is self-isolating.

Currently, there are 3 active, and 88 resolved cases in the area the Thunder Bay District Health Unit covers.

Who can I call with questions?

  • Telehealth Toll-Free at 1 (866) 797-0000
  • Thunder Bay District Health Unit at (807) 625-5900 or Toll-Free at 1 (888) 294-6630
  • TBDHU District Offices:
    • Nipigon/Red Rock (807) 886-1060
    • Schreiber/Terrace Bay (807) 825-7770
    • Marathon/Manitouwadge (807) 229-1820
    • Greenstone (807) 854-0454

Please note:  Staff is available at the following times to answer calls related to COVID-19. Please call (807) 625-5900 or Toll-Free 1 (888) 294-6630.

  • Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

