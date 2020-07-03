THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported an additional positive case of COVID-19 this morning (July 3, 2020).

A woman in her sixties has contracted the virus and is self-isolating.

Currently, there are 3 active, and 88 resolved cases in the area the Thunder Bay District Health Unit covers.

Who can I call with questions?

Telehealth Toll-Free at 1 (866) 797-0000

Thunder Bay District Health Unit at (807) 625-5900 or Toll-Free at 1 (888) 294-6630

TBDHU District Offices: Nipigon/Red Rock (807) 886-1060 Schreiber/Terrace Bay (807) 825-7770 Marathon/Manitouwadge (807) 229-1820 Greenstone (807) 854-0454



Please note: Staff is available at the following times to answer calls related to COVID-19. Please call (807) 625-5900 or Toll-Free 1 (888) 294-6630.