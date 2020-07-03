THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported an additional positive case of COVID-19 this morning (July 3, 2020).
A woman in her sixties has contracted the virus and is self-isolating.
Currently, there are 3 active, and 88 resolved cases in the area the Thunder Bay District Health Unit covers.
Who can I call with questions?
- Telehealth Toll-Free at 1 (866) 797-0000
- Thunder Bay District Health Unit at (807) 625-5900 or Toll-Free at 1 (888) 294-6630
- TBDHU District Offices:
- Nipigon/Red Rock (807) 886-1060
- Schreiber/Terrace Bay (807) 825-7770
- Marathon/Manitouwadge (807) 229-1820
- Greenstone (807) 854-0454
Please note: Staff is available at the following times to answer calls related to COVID-19. Please call (807) 625-5900 or Toll-Free 1 (888) 294-6630.
- Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.