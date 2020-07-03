KENORA – There are additional cases of COVID-19 in the Northwest Health Unit.

The Northwestern Health Unit is reporting the latest cases are in the Sioux Lookout area with six active cases. This includes two new cases that the health unit reported on Thursday, July 3, 2020.

These are the previously announced cases found during staff screening at Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre. All cases are asymptomatic and follow up and contact management is being done according to protocol. Anyone who is identified as a contact will be contacted directly.

We recommend that everyone assume COVID-19 is in their community and practice preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face.

There was a case reported on Canada Day where a passenger onboard a Health Canada charter with North Star Air had a test come back positive. That led to North Star Air and Sachigo Lake First Nation stepping up quickly to put their COVID-19 protocols in place.

The plane landed in Sachigo Lake, but passengers were confined to the airport, there was no contact with anyone from the community and the plane returned to Sioux Lookout where the pilots are now self-isolating, and the passengers in the isolation ward in the hospital.