SIOUX LOOKOUT – The OPP report that on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at approximately 2:03 am CDT the Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) conducted a Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a local hotel in Sioux Lookout.

As a result of the investigation, police located approximately 43g of suspected Cocaine, 8 mg of Suboxone, and approximately $2,119.00 in Canadian currency along with drug-related paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, Wesley OSTAMAS (42) of Dryden, ON and Nicki Dominique JOURDAIN (32) of Thunder Bay, ON each has been charged with the below offenses:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I substance – suboxone contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by crime under $5,000.00 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Both will be appearing in court in Sioux Lookout on September 8, 2020.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.