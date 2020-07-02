DRYDEN – REGIONAL NEWS – On Tuesday the 30th of June, 2020 at approximately 12:11 p.m. members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment attended Aaron Provincial Park in the City of Dryden for a report of an intoxicated person.

As a result of the investigation, Graham GARROW, 43 years old of Dryden, Ontario has been charged with the following offenses:

Operation while impaired by alcohol – Criminal Code 320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired – blood concentration (80 plus) – Criminal Code 320.14(1)(b)

Indecent Act- public place – Criminal Code 173(1)(a)

The accused was released from custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Dryden in September 2020.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to driver’s license suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records, and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly, don’t drink and drive.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.