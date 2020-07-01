WINNIPEG – NEWS – The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Flora Avenue.

Jay Murray of the Winnipeg Police Service reports that on July 1, 2020, at approximately 3:15 am CDT, an adult female and an adult male were walking on Flora Avenue when they were both shot. The male, who had sustained a critical injury, was able to make his way to a nearby convenience store, and police were contacted.