WINKLER MB – On June 29, 2020, at approximately 8:27 pm CDT the Winkler Police Service, with assistance from members of the Winnipeg Police Service, conducted a traffic stop on Highway 23 in the Rural Municipality of Morris in relation to a Winkler Police Service drug trafficking investigation.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle were placed under arrest and a search of the vehicle resulted in police locating approximately half a kilogram of cocaine with an estimated street value of $45,000.

The driver, a 20-year-old male of Morden, Manitoba, has been charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and has been released on a Release Order with several conditions and a court date of July 28, 2020, in Morden Provincial Court.

The Winkler Police Service would like to extend our appreciation to the Winnipeg Police Service for their assistance in this investigation. This valuable inter-agency cooperation has once again proven to be an effective tool in our efforts to combat drug trafficking in our communities.