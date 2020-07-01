PIC MOBERT FN – The Community of Pic Mobert has enacted very strong new rules about people who traffick illegal drugs in the community:

NOTICE FROM THE GIMAA KWE AND COUNCIL TO PERSONS WHO SELL DRUGS IN THE PIC MOBERT RESERVE

People who sell drugs to our citizens are not welcome in the Pic Mobert First Nation. Your selfish and reckless activities are keeping our beautiful people from living the healthy and happy life that they want and our Creator intended for all of us.

You are profiting from vulnerable people who are ill. You are victimizing our children, youth, and Elders, which is something that you should be ashamed of.

While the Council has strengthened our commit to keep investing in healing and wellness programs, it’s time that we hold you, the dealers, accountable for the destruction that you are contributing to our community.

Therefore, effective on July 1, 2020, we are implementing new strong measures to hold those who live in or visit our community and prey on our citizens by selling drugs as follows:

• Any resident Band member who is convicted of a drug-trafficking offense while residing on the Pic Mobert reserve will be deemed a trespasser and banished and evicted from the community for a period of no less than 5 years. This shall include immediate eviction from a Band-owned home, if applicable;

• Any non-Band member who is convicted of a drug-trafficking offense while residing on the Pic Mobert Reserve shall be banished and evicted from the community for life;

• Any non-resident member or other person who is convicted of a drug-trafficking offense shall not be permitted to enter or reside on the Pic Mobert reserve;

• Any person that sells drugs from a Band-owned home shall be evicted and banned from residing in a band-owned home for life;

• Any non-band member residing or boarding in a band own home with someone that is convicted of drug trafficking will be evicted and banned from the community for life.

You know who you are. You are a big part of the problem. Getting tough on you is part of the solution that we have decided must now be taken seriously.

We hope for and appreciate the support of our citizens and community in implementing these strong but necessary measures.

Miigwetch

Gimaa Kwe and Council

Netmizaagamig Nishnaabeg