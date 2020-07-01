THUNDER BAY – On Canada Day, Patty Hajdu, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North, is inviting residents of the riding to participate in an initiative to highlight the creative talent found in the region and draw inspiration from what it means to be Canadian.

“As Canadians and as a region, we have come together over the past several months to protect each other,” says Minister Hajdu. “I have been inspired by the actions of Canadians and the countless stories of kindness, sacrifice and love. We have an incredible arts community in Thunder Bay and the region, with many people who engage in a variety of ways to express themselves. This is an opportunity to share inspiring visions of what it means to be Canadian, present or future and I look forward to seeing these works of art”.

The call to artists, young and old, launched today and encourages residents of Thunder Bay-Superior North to submit photos of their creative works in any medium inspired by the theme ‘What it means to be Canadian’. Photos may be highlighted on social media and all entries will be placed into a draw to be 1 of 12 featured in the 2021 calendar. The deadline to submit is August 31, 2020 with the draw taking place at the end of the summer.

Participants must be individuals who reside in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding. There is no age limit – all ages are encouraged to be creative. Submissions can be made through the website: pattyhajdu.libparl.ca.