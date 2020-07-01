THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – At 3:45 pm EDT on July 1, 2020 Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for the City of Thunder Bay and all of the western regions and northern regions of Ontario.

Heat Warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Kakabeka Falls

Ignace

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Kenora – Rainy River – Grassy Narrows

Red Lake – Sachigo Lake – Sandy Lake – Ear Falls

Sioux Lookout – Pickle Lake

Mishkeegogaming

The heat event is expected Thursday into the weekend.

Inland from Lake Superior, daytime high temperatures in the low thirties with humidex values near 36 are expected over the next few days. Overnight lows will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Areas near Lake Superior will feel slightly cooler temperatures.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high-risk category.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.