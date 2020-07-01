OTTAWA – Patricia Ellen Towell of Thunder Bay has been awarded the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers by the Governor General. The medal was awarded for her efforts in serving meals to vulnerable members of her community through St. Paul’s Anglican Church and for visiting with isolated seniors for more than two decades.

The award is special as Towell is the only person from Thunder Bay recognised on the list. Considering the amazing work of so many local volunteers that is in itself a major achievement.

Towell is one of 123 people that Julie Payette, the Governor General of Canada, today recognized for their excellence, courage or exceptional dedication to service with one of the following honours: a Decoration for Bravery, a Meritorious Service Decoration (Civil Division) or a Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

The recipients will be invited to attend their award ceremonies when global circumstances permit.

CITATIONS

RECIPIENTS OF CANADIAN DECORATIONS FOR BRAVERY

Azzedine Soufiane, S.C. (posthumous)

Québec, Quebec

Star of Courage

For sacrificing his life in an attempt to disarm the assailant during the mass shooting at the Grande Mosquée de Québec, on January 29, 2017.

Said Akjour, M.B.

Québec, Quebec

Medal of Bravery

For attempting to confront the assailant during the mass shooting at the Grande Mosquée de Québec, on January 29, 2017.

Hakim Chambaz, M.B.

Québec, Quebec

Medal of Bravery

For rescuing a young girl during the mass shooting at the Grande Mosquée de Québec, on January 29, 2017.

Aymen Derbali, M.B.

Québec, Quebec

Medal of Bravery

For destabilizing the assailant during the mass shooting at the Grande Mosquée de Québec, on January 29, 2017.

Mohamed Khabar, M.B.

Québec, Quebec

Medal of Bravery

For attempting to confront the assailant during the mass shooting at the Grande Mosquée de Québec, on January 29, 2017.

Charlie Brien, M.B.

Mistissini, Quebec

Medal of Bravery

For rescuing a young girl from a house fire in Mistissini, Quebec, on May 9, 2018.

Debbra Cooper, M.B.

Sicamous, British Columbia

Medal of Bravery

For intervening in an armed attack against her neighbour in Sicamous, British Columbia, on April 2, 2019.

Kimberly Cossette, M.B.

Calgary, Alberta

Medal of Bravery

For her efforts in preventing the abduction of a child in Calgary, Alberta, on September 26, 2018.

Myriam Côté, M.B.

Montréal, Quebec

Medal of Bravery

For saving a man from drowning in the sea in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, on March 30, 2018.

Amber Dyck, M.B.

Morinville, Alberta

Medal of Bravery

For rescuing her infant from a house fire in Morinville, Alberta, on May 15, 2019.

Russell Fee, M.B.

Calgary, Alberta

Medal of Bravery

For rescuing a man from a wolf attack at the Rampart Creek campground, located near Lake Louise, Alberta, on August 9, 2019.

Pierre Lessard, M.B.

Lac-des-Écorces, Quebec

Medal of Bravery

For rescuing his wife from a vehicle submerged in the Kiamika River, in Lac-des-Écorces, Quebec, on July 25, 2017.

Chris Scott, M.B.

Edmonton, Alberta

Medal of Bravery

For saving a man from a burning vehicle in Edmonton, Alberta, on April 16, 2018.

RCMP Constable David Wynn, M.B. (posthumous)

St. Albert, Alberta

Medal of Bravery

For sacrificing his life during a confrontation with an armed suspect at the Apex Casino in St. Albert, Alberta, on January 17, 2015.

RECIPIENTS OF MERITORIOUS SERVICE DECORATIONS (CIVIL DIVISION)

Nahid Aboumansour, C.Q., M.S.C.

Montréal, Quebec

Meritorious Service Cross

For founding Petites-Mains, a social economy organization helping to improve the lives of immigrant women in Montréal.

Ian M. F. Arnold, M.S.C.

Ottawa, Ontario

Meritorious Service Cross

For leading the committee that established the first National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace.

Darcy Ataman, M.S.C.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Meritorious Service Cross

For founding Make Music Matter, an organization that helps survivors of armed conflict overcome emotional trauma.

Robert T. Banno, M.S.C. (deceased)

Burnaby, British Columbia

Meritorious Service Cross

For his leadership in the creation of Nikkei Place, a landmark cultural institution in Burnaby that unites the Japanese-Canadian community.

Kathryn Blain, M.S.C.

Waterloo, Ontario

Meritorious Service Cross

For founding the Meningitis Research Foundation of Canada, which promotes awareness and prevention of the illness in Canada and internationally.

Sandy Boutin, M.S.C.

Montréal, Quebec

Meritorious Service Cross

For founding the Festival de musique émergente en Abitibi-Témiscamingue and for promoting Francophone culture.

Michael Andrew Burns, M.S.C., M.S.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Meritorious Service Cross

For spearheading the Invictus Games 2017, a world-class sporting event for injured armed service members and veterans.

This is the second Meritorious Service Decoration awarded to Mr. Burns.

Franca Damiani Carella, M.S.C. (posthumous)

Woodbridge, Ontario

Meritorious Service Cross

For establishing the Vitanova Foundation, a facility dedicated to the rehabilitation of those struggling with substance abuse.

Mackie Greene, M.S.C.

Joseph Michael Howlett, M.S.C. (posthumous)

Wilson’s Beach, New Brunswick

Meritorious Service Cross

For founding the Campobello Whale Rescue Team, a volunteer group that disentangles distressed whales from fishing gear.

Harry Ing, M.S.C.

Deep River, Ontario

Meritorious Service Cross

For founding Bubble Technology Industries, a corporation at the forefront of development in the field of nuclear radiation detection.

Cynthia Lickers-Sage, M.S.C.

Lisa Steele, M.S.C.

Kim Tomczak, M.S.C.

Wanda vanderStoop, M.S.C.

Toronto, Ontario

Meritorious Service Cross

For founding the imagineNATIVE Film & Media Arts Festival to showcase Indigenous filmmaking talent from around the world.

Nicole Marcil-Gratton, C.Q., M.S.C. (posthumous)

Michèle Viau-Chagnon, C.Q., M.S.C.

Montréal, Quebec

Meritorious Service Cross

For founding The Lighthouse, Children and Families, and Maison André-Gratton, the first pediatric palliative care home in Quebec.

Matthew Pearce, M.S.C.

Montréal, Quebec

Meritorious Service Cross

For leading the transformation of the Old Brewery Mission in Montréal to create more stable housing solutions for people facing homelessness.

Jonathan Pitre, M.S.C. (posthumous)

Meritorious Service Cross

Tina Boileau, M.S.M.

Meritorious Service Medal

Embrun, Ontario

For raising awareness of epidermolysis bullosa, a debilitating skin disorder that ultimately took Jonathan’s life.

Gregory Sadetsky, M.S.C.

Montréal, Quebec

Meritorious Service Cross

For developing emergency call location software to assist U.S. public safety authorities.

Byron Smith, M.S.C.

Carleton Place, Ontario

Meritorious Service Cross

For co-founding Ride For Dad, which raises funds for and awareness of prostate cancer research through large-scale, one-day ride events.

Adrian Bercovici, M.S.M.

Natalie Bercovici, M.S.M.

Montréal, Quebec

Meritorious Service Medal

For creating Generations Foundation, a Montréal-based organization that tackles child poverty by providing free school meals.

Yves Berthiaume, M.S.M.

Hawkesbury, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal

For his leadership as the head of Optimist International and for his contributions to youth education.

Subhas Bhargava, M.S.M.

Uttra Bhargava, M.S.M.

Ottawa, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal

For their philanthropic initiatives in support of innovative research into and awareness of neurodegenerative diseases.

Deborrah Sharon Bradwell, M.S.M.

Kenneth Bradwell, M.S.M. (posthumous)

Burlington, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal

For establishing the Sîan Bradwell Foundation, which supports the purchase of medical equipment essential for the diagnosis, treatment and research of pediatric cancer.

Louise Joanne Foster-Martin, M.S.M.

Brampton, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal

For anonymously performing hundreds of acts of kindness for strangers to help them overcome personal challenges and adversity.

Todd Alan Halpern, M.S.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal

For his philanthropy in support of the University Health Network, notably through the creation of the Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival.

Jim Hayhurst Sr., M.S.M. (posthumous)

Toronto, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal

For his role in founding Trails Youth Initiatives, which helps support and guide marginalized youth in becoming contributing members of their communities.

Alexis Kearney Hillyard, M.S.M.

Edmonton, Alberta

Meritorious Service Medal

For creating Stump Kitchen, a YouTube channel that celebrates healthy cooking and body diversity.

Mike Hirschbach, M.S.M.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Meritorious Service Medal

For starting the Circus Circle outreach program, which provides street youth with a safe space to experience positive recreation.

Jacques Janson, M.S.M.

Ottawa, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal

For his contributions to honouring the sacrifice of Francophone soldiers from western Canada.

Superintendent Heinz A. J. Kuck, M.S.M. (Ret’d)

North York, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal

For performing arduous physical challenges in support of people facing poverty, crime or illness.

Véronique Leduc, M.S.M.

Montréal, Quebec

Meritorious Service Medal

For her determination to combat social exclusion as the first deaf university professor in Quebec.

Gerard Barry Losier, O.N.B., M.S.M.

Miramichi, New Brunswick

Meritorious Service Medal

For his philanthropy and for championing improved care for the elderly and those facing life-ending illnesses in the Miramichi region.

Taylor MacGillivray, M.S.M.

Jeremie Saunders, M.S.M.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Brian Matthew Stever, M.S.M.

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Meritorious Service Medal

For creating Sickboy, a no-holds-barred podcast that evokes frank discussion on living with chronic or life-ending illnesses.

Alan Melanson M.S.M.

Annapolis Royal, Nova Scotia

Meritorious Service Medal

For creating the Candlelight Graveyard Tour and for bringing the history of Annapolis Royal to life for countless tourists each year.

Glori Meldrum, M.S.M.

Edmonton, Alberta

Meritorious Service Medal

For founding Little Warriors, a non-profit organization committed to preventing child sexual abuse and helping victims heal.

James Mercer, M.S.M.

Stephenville Crossing, Newfoundland and Labrador

Meritorious Service Medal

For creating programs that promote traditional instruments and folk music integral to the heritage of Newfoundland’s west coast.

Father Fred Monk, M.S.M.

Medicine Hat, Alberta

Meritorious Service Medal

For starting Mission Mexico, an organization that funds education, health and social projects in an impoverished region of Mexico.

Dean Otto, M.S.M.

Jeanine Otto, M.S.M.

Nepean, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal

For founding Maddy’s Gala, which raises money for the Roger Neilson House pediatric residential hospice.

Mavis Ramsey, M.S.M.

Ron Ramsey, M.S.M.

Terrace, British Columbia

Meritorious Service Medal

For founding Helping Hands, a charity that assists local residents with the cost of prescriptions and medical expenses.

Mike Ranta, M.S.M.

Killarney, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal

For supporting youth and veterans through his cross-country canoe expeditions, which have also highlighted Canada’s interconnectedness and its canoe heritage.

Sylvie Rémillard, M.S.M.

Saint-Rémi, Quebec

Meritorious Service Medal

For founding Sourire sans Fin, a centre for family solidarity to end poverty in Montérégie.

Kennith James Skwleqs Robertson, M.S.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal

For creating Four Directions Autism, and for highlighting gaps in autism spectrum disorder advocacy and the need for culturally relevant services.

Catherine Ross, M.S.M.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Meritorious Service Medal

For founding KIDS Initiative to support humanitarian projects and motivate Canadians to take action against global poverty.

Jane Adele Roy, M.S.M.

Bedford, Nova Scotia

Meritorious Service Medal

For founding the Catapult Leadership Society to provide Nova Scotian teens with experiences that develop their potential as future leaders.

James Scott, M.S.M.

Kingsville, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal

For embedding the values of philanthropy and social commitment in his manufacturing business and for giving generously to his community.

Ariel Shlien, M.S.M.

Ron Shlien, M.S.M.

Montréal, Quebec

Meritorious Service Medal

For founding Mad Science, a corporate pioneer in introducing children to the wonders of science through fun learning experiences.

Peter Smyth, M.S.M.

Edmonton, Alberta

Meritorious Service Medal

For inspiring change in how at-risk youth interact with social services in Edmonton through harm reduction and stronger relationships.

Jean-Pierre Tchang, M.S.M.

Saint-Pamphile, Quebec

Meritorious Service Medal

For founding IRIS Mundial, an organization that provides eye care to people living in developing countries.

Lanre Tunji-Ajayi, M.S.M.

Barrie, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal

For creating the Sickle Cell Awareness Group of Ontario and for helping to raise awareness of the cause of sickle cell anemia in Canada.

Sylvana Villata-Micillo, M.S.M.

Montréal, Quebec

Meritorious Service Medal

For founding the Institut d’Études Méditerranéennes de Montréal and for promoting Mediterranean culture, science and art.

RECIPIENTS OF THE SOVEREIGN’S MEDAL FOR VOLUNTEERS

Qapik Attagutsiak

Arctic Bay, Nunavut

For sharing her knowledge of northern health care and her expertise in midwifery over the past 80 years.

Lieutenant-Colonel Michael Bisson, C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

For helping to improve the quality of life of veterans in his community over the past 24 years.

John Bryant

Ottawa, Ontario

For his volunteer work on the railway collections of the Bytown Railway Society and the Canada Science and Technology Museum over the past three decades.

Patricia Cimmeck

Calgary, Alberta

For making a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of children with ostomies for more than 25 years.

Alan Davidson

Calgary, Alberta

For supporting local Scout groups since 1968, as well as for connecting thousands of youth globally through the annual Jamboree on the Air program.

Lieutenant(N) Joseph Dollis, C.D.

Châteauguay, Quebec

For his work with cadets and their leaders through various branches of the Navy League of Canada for more than four decades.

Sean Donohue

Kingston, Ontario

For his commitment to the safety of his community through the Kingston Police Community Volunteers over the past two decades.

Pearl Dorey

Edmonton, Alberta

For her efforts to care for the residents of the long-term care facility in her retirement home over the past decade.

Dale Drysdale, C.D.

Victoria, British Columbia

For his involvement in operational and training search and rescue flights since 1992, and for his work with the Canadian Scottish Regimental Museum.

Gilles Dubé

Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec

For his involvement in promoting and implementing cultural infrastructures in his community for more than half a century.

Private William Dwyer, C.D.

Barrie, Ontario

For his efforts as an active fundraiser supporting multiple organizations, such as the Terry Fox Foundation, for more than four decades.

Susan Nelson Epstein

London, Ontario

For founding the Arthur Ford Outdoor Educational Foundation, and for creating and maintaining a natural learning space for students for more than three decades.

Sean Falle

Calgary, Alberta

For more than 20 years of service as a Scout leader in Calgary and for helping youth connect globally.

Captain Jacques J. Gagne (Ret’d)

Rockland, Ontario

For his work supporting military families through the Royal Military Colleges Club of Canada and the Royal Military Colleges Foundation since 2004.

Lisa Gausman

Calgary, Alberta

For her efforts over the past 15 years to help ensure Canadian youth with ostomies experience camp in a safe and accepting environment.

Theresa Grabowski

Courtice, Ontario

For giving people with special needs the chance to participate in team sports since 1994.

Darrell Helyar

Montréal, Quebec

For making his neighbourhood safer and his community stronger over the past 10 years as president of the Victor-Hugo/Lucien L’Allier Residents Association.

Gary Hewitt

Whitehorse, Yukon

For his community work and for his commitment to organizing the Arctic Winter Games since 1970.

Jacquelin Holzman

Ottawa, Ontario

For her dedication to her community since the 1960s and for her advocacy of quality end-of-life care.

Greg Johnson

Sherwood Park, Alberta

For connecting youth with their community through sports and for fostering inclusivity and acceptance for more than 10 years.

Gwendolyn Johnston

Clinton, Ontario

For volunteering in the community over the past four decades and for supporting the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Master Warrant Officer Melissa Kehoe, C.D.

Nepean, Ontario

For volunteering with the Bytown Gunners Firepower Museum since 1999, and for managing the “Radio Kehoe” mailing list for current and former military members.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mark James Levi Kennedy, C.D.

Burnaby, British Columbia

For his leadership of two community scouting groups since 1990 and for his work with Mission Possible since 2010.

Lewis Arlo King

Calgary, Alberta

For more than half a century of volunteer work to benefit veterans and youth in his community.

Sylvia Kitching

Whitehorse, Yukon

For volunteering with her local branch of the Royal Canadian Legion for more than three decades.

Françoise Landry

Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario

For keeping her town clean and for encouraging others to respect their community and the environment for more than 60 years.

Monique Lavallée

Morinville, Alberta

For her efforts to ensure equal access to sports for all children in her community since 2001.

Warren Law

Toronto, Ontario

For supporting local health care initiatives, patient advocacy and the reduction of health inequities in Ontario.

Roméo Levasseur

Pembroke, Ontario

For supporting youth in his community and for ensuring the well-being of veterans and their families through the Royal Canadian Legion over the past 45 years.

Corporal Brian Lussier, C.D.

Camrose, Alberta

For his support of a local children’s day home program and for mentoring and training cadets since 2002.

Leslie Anne Macaulay

Calgary, Alberta

For her support of youth in her community and for her leadership in various scouting roles since 2002.

Charlene McInnis

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

For bringing veterans in her community together through advocacy and events since 2001.

Robert Miller

Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador

For his community work since 1985 and for his ongoing support as a founding member of the Bay St. George Sick Children’s Foundation.

Micheline Morin

Notre-Dame-du-Portage, Quebec

For supporting seniors in her region through her involvement in the Association des bénévoles du Centre hospitalier régional du Grand-Portage over the past 25 years.

Douglas Munroe

Ottawa, Ontario

For volunteering with various branches of the Royal Canadian Legion for more than 40 years.

Lieutenant Commander Donna Murakami, C.D.

Mississauga, Ontario

For contributing to the well-being of veterans in her community by organizing meals and transportation, and acquiring necessary equipment.

Brian North

Aurora, Ontario

For his volunteer service to his community since 2001, notably with the Aurora Chamber of Commerce and the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation.

Brendan O’Donnell

Stanbridge East, Quebec

For dedicating the past 38 years to compiling bibliographies on the history of Quebec’s English-speaking communities into an online public resource.

Douglas Paul Pflug

Amherstburg, Ontario

For his dedication to coaching the Guelph-Wellington Buns Masters Rollers Special Olympics floor hockey team since 1989, and for encouraging community service and healthy relationships through the University of Guelph Varsity Gryphons football team.

June Raymond

Whitehorse, Yukon

For offering her diverse skills to the Golden Age Society over the past 25 years, as an active board member, president, cook, organizer, fundraiser and host.

Jeffrey Smith

Montréal, Quebec

For his more than three decades with Scouts Canada, and for increasing community awareness, expanding membership and facilitating an online registration system for the organization.

Mark Symington

Brampton, Ontario

For providing first aid training, medical response at public events and general assistance to the Peel Medical Venturers for more than three decades.

Ralph Thomas

Saint John, New Brunswick

For encouraging diversity and physical well-being since 1981, as an ambassador of the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame and founder of the New Brunswick Black History Society.

Sharon Faye Thorne

The Pas, Manitoba

For supporting veterans through her 13 years of service with the Salvation Army and the Royal Canadian Legion.

Richard Tobin

Kanata, Ontario

For helping newcomers to Canada find jobs in their fields since 2009, through his involvement with the Ottawa Community Immigrant Services Organization.

Patricia Ellen Towell

Thunder Bay, Ontario

For serving meals to vulnerable members of her community through St. Paul’s Anglican Church and for visiting with isolated seniors for more than two decades.

Reid Whynot

East LaHave, Nova Scotia

For his community dedication over the past 15 years, from conducting street patrols to coaching hockey and raising funds for the Canada Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Major William Worden, C.D.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

For organizing community fundraisers and sharing the history of Scottish culture in Manitoba over the past 30 years.

DECORATIONS FOR BRAVERY BACKGROUNDER

Created in 1972 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Canadian Bravery Decorations symbolically express the nation’s gratitude to those people who defy the instinct for self-preservation and risk their lives to save or protect others. Anyone is free to propose the name of someone who has risked injury or death to attempt to rescue another person. The incident need not have taken place in Canada, and the rescuer need not be Canadian, but Canadians or Canadian interests must be involved. The Decorations may be awarded posthumously.

Nominations must be made within two years of the incident, or within two years after a court or a coroner has concluded its review on the circumstances surrounding the incident or act of bravery.

Levels and Insignia

Cross of Valour (C.V.)

The Cross of Valour recognizes acts of the most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme peril.

It is a gold cross of four equal limbs: the obverse of which is enamelled red and edged in gold with, superimposed in the centre, a gold maple leaf surrounded by a gold wreath of laurel, and on the reverse of which the Royal Cypher and the inscription VALOUR / VAILLANCE appear.

Star of Courage (S.C.)

The Star of Courage recognizes acts of conspicuous courage in circumstances of great peril.

It is a silver star of four points with a maple leaf in each of the four angles: on the obverse of which, superimposed in the centre, is a gold maple leaf surrounded by a gold wreath of laurel, and on the reverse of which the Royal Cypher and the inscription COURAGE appear.

Medal of Bravery (M.B.)

The Medal recognizes acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances.

It is a circular silver medal: on the obverse of which is a maple leaf surrounded by a wreath of laurel, and on the reverse of which the Royal Cypher and the inscription BRAVERY / BRAVOURE appear.

Eligibility

Decorations for Bravery recognize people who risked their lives to try to save or protect another. From entering burning buildings to calming gunmen to plunging into icy waters, the recipients put their lives on the line to help another person.

Saving a life is not, in itself, the most important consideration in being nominated for a Decoration. Often, rescuers are not exposed to any danger and, despite the value and importance of their actions, they do not qualify for a Decoration for Bravery. However, they may qualify for a special commendation by the Governor General.

The degree of risk faced and persistence despite the risk are important in the evaluation. In addition, perception of risk is a factor—people who try to help, even though they know they might be severely injured or killed, display bravery of a very high order.

Any person or group is welcome to nominate a deserving individual as candidate for a Decoration for Bravery, by completing a nomination form.

Nominations must be made within two years of the incident, or within two years after a court or a coroner has concluded its review on the circumstances surrounding the incident or act of bravery.

THE MERITORIOUS SERVICE DECORATIONS (CIVIL DIVISION) BACKGROUNDER

The Meritorious Service Decorations recognize great Canadians for exceptional deeds accomplished over a limited period of time that bring honour to our country. They honour achievements in both military and civil divisions.

The Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division) were established to recognize remarkable contributions in many different fields of endeavour, from advocacy initiatives and health care services, to research and humanitarian efforts.

Past recipients have tackled poverty in their community, improved education opportunities for children in Canada and abroad, or raised awareness of important causes and issues. They inspire us and make us proud. If this sounds like someone you know, nominate them today!

Levels and Insignia

Description

Created by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Meritorious Service Decorations recognize Canadians for exceptional deeds that bring honour to our country. The cross was originally created in 1984, for members of the military. In 1991, a medal was added to the military division, and both the cross and medal were introduced for civilians.

Meritorious Service Cross (M.S.C.)

The Meritorious Service Cross is awarded in the civil division to a person for the performance of a deed or activity in an outstandingly professional manner or of an uncommonly high standard that brings considerable benefit or great honour to Canada.

The Meritorious Service Cross is a silver Greek cross, ends splayed and convexed, bearing the Royal Crown: on one side appears a maple leaf within a circle and a laurel wreath between the arms, and on the other appears the Royal Cypher, and within a double circle the inscription MERITORIOUS SERVICE MÉRITOIRE.

The ribbon for the Meritorious Service Cross in the Civil Division is blue and measures 32 mm wide. It has a central white stripe that is 2 mm wide, with two additional white stripes that are each 6 mm wide and centred on the outer third of each side of the ribbon.

Meritorious Service Medal (M.S.M.)

The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded in the civil division to a person for the performance, on or after June 11, 1984, of a deed or activity in a highly professional manner or of a very high standard that brings benefit or honour to Canada.

The Meritorious Service Medal is a circular silver medal bearing the Royal Crown: on one side of which appears the design of the Cross, and on the other appears the Royal Cypher, and within a double circle the inscription MERITORIOUS SERVICE MÉRITOIRE.

The ribbon for the Meritorious Service Medal in the Civil Division is blue and measures 32 mm wide. It has a central white stripe that is 2 mm wide, with two additional white stripes that are each 6 mm wide and centred on the outer third of each side of the ribbon. These two white stripes are each further divided by a single blue stripe that is 1 mm wide.

Eligibility

Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division) recognize achievements in any field, from advocacy and health care services to research and humanitarian efforts. Recipients have tackled poverty in their community, improved education opportunities for children in Canada and abroad, or raised awareness of important causes and issues.

Who is eligible to receive an MSD (Civil Division)?

Any person whose deed, activity, achievement, contribution or act of innovation occurred after June 11, 1984, is eligible to receive an MSD (Civil Division). The decoration is not intended to recognize longevity of service, but rather to recognize an achievement that was accomplished over a limited period of time.

Any person, regardless of citizenship, is eligible to receive an MSD (Civil Division). However, their achievement must have brought benefit or honour to Canada.

Posthumous nominations may be accepted, as long as the achievement for which the individual is being nominated occurred after 1984.

Who is not eligible to receive an MSD (Civil Division)?

A candidate who has already received an official honour in recognition of the achievement for which they were nominated is not eligible to receive an MSD (Civil Division). An official honour is an order, decoration or medal that forms part of Canada’s Order of Precedence. Canadian honours policy prohibits the awarding of more than one honour in recognition of the same achievement, a policy frequently referred to as the prohibition against duplicate recognition.

Nominations of elected officials, sitting judges or candidates appointed to their position via a governor-in-council process will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Nominations of large groups such as a faculty, staff or unit will not be accepted. The MSD (Civil Division) was designed to honour the accomplishments of an individual or a small group.

SOVEREIGN’S MEDAL FOR VOLUNTEERS BACKGROUNDER

Passion, dedication and a commitment to community are the driving forces behind the volunteers who receive the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

The medal recognizes the exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians from across the country in a wide range of fields and pays tribute to the dedication and commitment of volunteers. They embody the caring country we aspire to build.

Tell us about a friend, co-worker or member of your community who inspires you and deserves to be recognized. Submit a nomination in a few simple steps!

Description of the Medal

The Medal for Volunteers consists of a silver circular medal that is 36 mm in diameter with a suspension ring. The obverse depicts a contemporary effigy of the Sovereign, circumscribed with the inscription in capital letters of the Canadian Royal Title and the word “CANADA”, separated by two maple leaves.

The reverse indicates the ideas of caring and generosity, represented by two interlaced hearts. The sunburst pattern of the rim symbolizes the time that volunteers are giving and their actions. The ribbon uses the viceregal colours of blue and gold. The five gold stripes evoke the fingers of a hand, present in the Caring Canadian Award emblem, while the deep red colour is associated with royalty.

The design of medal was created by the Canadian Heraldic Authority, based on a concept by Darcy DeMarsico of the Chancellery of Honours. The medal is manufactured by the Royal Canadian Mint at its Ottawa facility.

Eligibility

Any living person who is a Canadian citizen and who has made significant, sustained and unpaid contributions to their community in Canada or abroad is eligible. Living non-Canadians are also eligible if their contributions have brought benefit or honour to Canadians or to Canada.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada