THUNDER BAY – Canada Day 2020 is going to be a little different.

COVID-19 has major celebrations going virtual this year. There will be a fireworks display from Mount McKay put on by Fort William First Nation. However, access to the mountain is going to be restricted to maintain social distancing.

On Canada Day most businesses and all government offices are closed. As well, most major stores and shopping malls are closed. The Beer Store and LCBO are closed today.

If you didn’t stock up groceries wise, you have a few options. George’s Market on River Street and Skafs in Current River at 470 Hodder Avenue are open. Circle K Convenience Stores are open as well. Maltese on Algoma is open 10 am – 6 pm.

Shopper’s Drug Marts are open.

Thunder Bay Transit is operating on a holiday schedule.

Dining-wise unless it is fast food, it is probably a good idea to call ahead to make sure your favorite place is open.

Be sure to drop by Aly’s Mini Putt at Boulevard Lake, they are open from 1-8 and are offering some specials.