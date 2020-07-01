ATIKOKAN – A bomb threat in Atikokan kept the OPP busy on Tuesday.

Officers with the Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an incident involving a threat at the Atikokan municipal office. At 10:26 am, an unknown male entered an electronic online Atikokan council meeting and announced a bomb threat.

Police took immediate action and conducted a threat assessment. Resources such as the OPP Northwest Region Explosive Disposal Unit and the OPP North West Region Crime Unit were utilized.

The investigative process provided police with information to support a localized response. Atikokan officers took action to ensure safe and secure premises. In doing so, OPP worked closely with the Town of Atikokan, Atikokan Fire Department and Atikokan Land Ambulance to ensure all precautions were in place to maintain a safe perimeter as officers conducted their investigation.

OPP would like to thank the community and community stakeholders for their assistance. Officers continue to investigate the incident in consultation with the OPP Digital Evidence Unit.