THUNDER BAY – Citizens are being invited to view Grant Thornton’s Phase Two Report of the City of Thunder Bay’s Programs and Services and share comments from now until July 31, 2020.

The comments will be provided to Members of City Council for consideration when they discuss the recommendations at a Special Committee of the Whole in September. Grant Thornton presented its Phase Two Report to Members of Council on Monday, June 22nd, 2020.

This is the report that recommended closure of the Centenial Conservatory, selling off the city’s public golf courses, and reducing a number of services for residents.

“This Review is an opportunity for the new City Council to gain a better understanding of the programs and services delivered by the City,” says Mayor Mauro. “It also gives us the prospect of looking for any efficiencies and increasing our effectiveness, with the added bonus of having the majority of the Review costs covered through Provincial funding. We need to be adaptable, looking at what we’re doing now, and what we need to be doing in the future. This report gives us more information to help us make strategic choices and we want residents to have a voice in this process.”

The Program and Service Review were approved by City Council in March 2019. A Phase One Report was completed by Grant Thornton in November where specific service areas where recommended for further analysis. The Phase Two Report focuses on the specific service areas, providing further detailed information and recommendations.

For more information, to view the Phase Two Report, and provide comment visit: www.thunderbay.ca/GetInvolved