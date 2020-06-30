THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request the public’s assistance in helping to locate a missing person, Marie-Eve Desgagnes, a 33-year-old woman.

It is believed that she was last seen in the 100 block of Cumberland Street North.

Marie-Eve is described as a white female, 5’8″, 140 lbs, with a medium build and a fair complexion. She has shoulder-length brown hair with blond tips, a cross tattoo on the inside of her left bicep, a Cuban flower, and “Lavida Es Bella” on her left thigh.

It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marie-Eve Desgagnes is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service as 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.