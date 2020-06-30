THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Residents in Westfort reported loud audible alarms last night. They were from the Bombardier plant.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Platoon Chief Kaplanis reports that “Just after 22:00hrs on the evening of June 29, 2020, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire at Bombardier. Audible alarms were reported by residents living near the facility.

“Upon arrival initial crews were directed to an area within the plant where a machine fire had occurred prior to the arrival of firefighters. There was light smoke in the upper atmosphere of the plant.”

As a precaution, firefighters extended a hose line into the building however they discovered the fire had been effectively extinguished by Bombardier workers prior to their evacuation of the building.

Firefighters ensured there was no further extension of fire to other machines in the plant, and they began to clear the smoke from the building utilizing natural ventilation as large overhead doors were opened to allow fresh air into the structure. Bombardier staff assisted with this.

TBFR responded to this incident with three pumper rescue trucks and a command vehicle. The cause of the fire is believed to be due to a spark from a plasma cutter machine that dropped onto a piece of plastic debris underneath it and igniting it. Bombardier reported no injuries to staff on-site, and there was no loss to the building or equipment as a result of this incident.