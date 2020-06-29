TORONTO – Toronto has 14,270 cases of COVID-19. This is an increase of 62 cases since June 28, 2020. There are 218 people who are in the hospital, and 55 people who are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Toronto continues to respond to COVID-19. Torontonians are reminded to continue adhering to Toronto Public Health’s advice to wash their hands often, stay within their social circle of no more than 10 people, and practice physical distancing, or wear a face-covering or non-medical mask to protect others when in settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

To date, there have been 1,090 COVID-19 deaths in Toronto. Note that today’s numbers reflect the removal of duplicate records, identified through a quality assurance review.

Provincial Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act orders, the City bylaw on physical distancing, and laws prohibiting the consumption of alcohol on City property and in unlicensed public areas remain in effect. As COVID-19 continues to circulate, residents visiting a beach or park must practice physical distancing and avoid crowding. Yesterday, the City received 88 complaints related to parks use and physical distancing. Bylaw officers issued nine tickets yesterday in City parks or squares. Officers have spoken to or cautioned more than 8,500 people this month.

There is only one more day for residents and businesses to complete the City’s survey on how Toronto can recover, rebuild, and emerge from this pandemic even stronger. Take the Recovery & Rebuilding Toronto survey by June 30: https://s.cotsurvey.chkmkt.com/?e=197672&d=e&h=D1504B76C413391&l=en