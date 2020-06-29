It is rightly said that little girls with dreams become women with a vision. With a dream to become a successful person in life, Zeinab Mehdi Poor is now one of the most influential names in Turkey. Born in Masjed Soleyman, Iran, this powerful woman is now an influencer and an entrepreneur. With her interest in finance, she pursued a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ahwaz University of Applied Sciences. Moreover, Zeinab has also done a diploma in graphics from the Masjed Soleyman Azad University. The talented woman is now owning her own accounting company based in Masjed Soleyman which looks into all the finance-related issues.

Over the last few years, her company has given many businesses exponential growth. Zeinab holds great expertise in financial planning and investments. Her personality like a leader is not only limited to the financial world. She is also an emerging name in the world of social media. With a family of more than 300K on Instagram, Zeinab keeps the followers informed about the latest happenings in her life. She very often gives a sneak peek into her wealthy lifestyle.

It is after her tremendous success as an entrepreneur, she made her mark on the social media platform. However, it seems that the influencer is unaffected by her contemporaries and competition. She says, “I don’t feel there is any competition for me because I work 20 hours a day. I put in all the dedication towards my work and that has now reflected in my success. Also, I have learnt one thing which is very important. Improve yourself with each passing day and compete with yourself for the new challenges.”

This Iranian influencer is married to Milad Hatamabadi and has a daughter named Tala. Currently, the sweet family is enjoying staying indoors due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “We love to travel and explore different places together. Living life to travel is pure bliss”, added Zeinab. Besides this, the lovely couple has also got their joint venture of an online game website. It majorly has games like online poker and also has the football betting prediction. The duo is gradually trying their hand in different ventures as well.

You can have a glimpse at Zeinab Mehdi Poor’s life and stay connected to her Instagram page which goes by the name ‘@sahar’.