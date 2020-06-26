The world is in a dire need of economic stimulus. The unemployment globally has surpassed 190 million and the US saw a whopping 1.9 million Americans file for unemployment the last week of May alone, bringing the total impact of COVID-19 on the US job market to 42 million.

While the general economy has suffered around the globe, some jobs are actually experiencing phenomenal growth; some are even experiencing a serious shortage of people. The world will have to adapt to a new norm even when the pandemic is over. New restrictions and space planning will impact various industries differently. Some jobs will increase in demand, some will decrease, some new ones will be created, some old ones will become obsolete.

It’s hard to predict accurately exactly how the job markets would pivot after this, but we are seeing some undeniable trends that indicate the following 3 jobs will become more popular in the new norm.

1. Remote Work Experience Coordinator

As companies make the difficult transition from office-environment to virtual, there will be a spike in demand for a new role that helps design the work environment and rhythm to preserve and boost productivity. Facebook announced recently that they will support permanent remote work and created new HR roles to facilitate the recruiting and training of remote-only employees. Many companies are slowly following suit – Shopify, Coinbase, Upwork, Lambda Schools, etc. 77% of Americans want to continue working from home despite offices reopening due to the fear of a second wave.

Even with the office reopening, there are stricter restrictions on maximum occupancy, and having all employees crowded in an open office space is not an option. The challenge is workforce management becomes extremely challenging as monitoring productivity and promoting collaboration are harder without physical proximity. This new reality presents an exciting challenge for those in the HR or people management industry – how to transfer the benefits of in-person connections into the remote environment.

2. Construction

Use of retail space will have to be rethought to make social distancing more possible. Retailers will be looking to redesign their space to maximize their floor capacity while enabling social distancing. Many residents, even the younger ones, will consider moving out of the urban cities and living in more spacious suburbs. The real estate sector will surely enter a transformative period. Thus, the demand for construction projects will soar and the number of new jobs will spike as well despite experiencing a little bit of a hiatus during the pandemic. The increased demand will result in a soaring number of people applying to get relevant licenses to carry broader parts of construction work.

Construction is one of the industries many governments are prioritizing to reopen. The UK announced on May 10th that construction projects may resume and Australia has designated construction as an essential service. Besides COVID-19, construction has been seeing groundbreaking innovations with enormous potential such as 3D printing and 4D & 5D simulation. Great time to become a tradie!

3. eCommerce Fulfillment Managers

COVID-19 made E-Commerce adoption a requirement for much of the global population. Total online spending in May was $82.5 billion which is 1.3 times more than the year before. Many retailers now have to invest more in their digital storefront to future-proof their revenue streams. With Amazon, eBay, Pinterest, and Etsy allowing anyone to start and grow an online store, order fulfillment services have become increasingly important.

As many small-to-medium retailers transition to digital, the demand for services helping them manage their stock and ship the goods will rapidly rise as well. These retailers will rely on order fulfillment experts and vendors to take over the handling of the goods from after production until final delivery (as well as returns). A scalable solution to accommodate this client base will be the objective of the order fulfillment service providers and they’ll be looking for additional talents to help them do so