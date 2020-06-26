It’s clear that in order to make it as an entrepreneur you need to be willing to face challenges and go through adversity before you see any real success.

Here’s Edward Shatverov, Edward is a perfect example of an entrepreneur who has seen and gone through it all. Edward has experienced a tremendous amount of success but has also gone through a lot of adversity. It’s quite blatant that if someone is going to make it as an entrepreneur they need to be willing to make a lot of sacrifices to get to where they want to go.

If they aren’t willing to make those sacrifices such as putting in continuous effort, their chances of succeeding will dwindle. Quite frankly, going for it is one of the most important mental roadblocks young entrepreneurs must cross. It may be scary but the only way to truly become successful is to go all in with full force. The dreams that they have need to be protected at all costs. The best way to grow for young entrepreneurs is for them to get out of their comfort zone.

For those starting their own business, Edward Shatverov recommends that they fully understand the commitment they have just made. It’s safe to say that being an entrepreneur is unlike any other profession where the average hours are 9 to 5. In general, more is expected of you and more time will be needed to be put into your business in order to make it successful.

Edward has much more to come in the future. He hopes to continue earning his financial freedom and inspiring people to live better lifestyles. His success has earned him a spot as one of the top e-commerce experts in the United States and Edward has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.