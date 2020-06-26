Three Face Drug Trafficking Charges

FORT ALBANY – A significant drug bust in Fort Albany, a community 525 kilometers north of Timmins has resulted in charges against three people. Robin SUTHERLAND, 36 years of age, Margaret WILLIAMS, 32 years of age, and Sharon KNAPAYSWEET, 28 years of age, of Fort Albany First Nation, now face charges as a result.

Jackie George from Nishnawbe Aski Police Service reports that on June 21, 2020, members of the (NAPS) Intelligence Unit, the NAPS Drug Enforcement Unit, the NAPS Emergency Response Team, and the Fort Albany Uniform Detachment Members executed multiple Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrants in the First Nation community of Fort Albany.

The warrants were executed as part of an ongoing investigation that resulted in a large seizure of Methamphetamine and Canadian Currency with three people being charged.

Police seized 3279.5 Methamphetamine Pills, 25.4 grams of Methamphetamine Powder and $21,295.00 in cash. The total northern street value of the seizure is approximately $155,861.00.

Robin SUTHERLAND, 36 years of age, and Sharon KNAPAYSWEET, 28 years of age, of Fort Albany First Nation, were arrested and charged each with the following:

• Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 contrary to Sec. 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Margaret WILLIAMS, 32 years of age, also of Fort Albany First Nation was arrested and charged with the following:

• Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 contrary to Sec. 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

All three individuals were subsequently released on conditions and will next appear in court on October 21, 2020, in Fort Albany.

None of the charges has been proven in court.