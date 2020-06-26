THUNDER BAY – On the 25th of June 2020 at approximately 9:25 pm members of the Thunder Bay OPP responded to a single motorcycle collision on Highway 61 near Little Norway Road.

The OPP report that the motorcycle operator failed to negotiate a curve and entered the ditch. The female operator was conscious at the scene but then collapsed when paramedics arrived. She was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center where she was pronounced deceased.

Members of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators attended and conducted an investigation.

The lone operator of the motorcycle has been identified as the deceased Sonya MATSON, 57 of Neebing, Ontario.