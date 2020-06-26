Toronto continues to safely and gradually open services and amenities. As residents head outside this weekend and enjoy some of the businesses and services permitted under Toronto’s Stage 2 reopening, they’re reminded of the importance of adhering to Toronto Public Health’s advice to wash their hands often, stay within their social circle of no more than 10 people, avoid crowds, practice physical distancing, and wear a face-covering or non-medical mask to protect others when in settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The City has created additional signage about both alcohol consumption and littering in parks and is deploying bylaw enforcement resources in busy parks and beaches over the weekend. Those found littering face fines of up to $500.

Litter costs the City $27.5 million a year to clean up and can have harmful effects on the environment and pose risks to both animals and people. The City has increased the number of waste bins along the waterfront and will be emptying those in high traffic areas more frequently. If a litter bin is full, residents are asked to take their garbage with them so it can be disposed of properly. Any overflowing bins or litter hot spots should be reported to 311.

Residents are reminded that bonfires and the consumption of alcohol are not permitted in parks, beaches or public spaces. Enforcement officers will issue tickets related to the consumption of alcohol and bonfires, with fines of up to $300.

As COVID-19 continues to circulate the community residents visiting a beach or park must practice physical distancing and avoid crowding.

ActiveTO major road closures, Cycling Network and Quiet Streets

The following ActiveTO major road closures will be in place this weekend, from Saturday, June 27 at 6 a.m. to Sunday, June 28 at 11 p.m.:

• Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road. As a result, the eastbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp to Lake Shore Boulevard West (exit #146) will also be closed

• Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only) from Leslie Street to just south of Woodbine Avenue (Kew Beach Avenue)

• Bayview Avenue from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue

Parking lots at Sunnyside Park and Budapest Park will be closed all weekend during ActiveTO closures. Overnight parking is not permitted in these lots and any vehicles should be moved before midnight on Friday night.

Residents planning to use Major Road Closures should access them by bike or as a pedestrian as nearby parking is limited and there is no site parking available.

New this week, two major downtown ActiveTO cycling network connections have been installed along University Avenue/Queen’s Park Crescent, between Adelaide Street West and Bloor Street West, and Bloor Street between Avenue Road and Sherbourne Street. Earlier this month, separated bike lanes were also installed on Dundas Street East, between Sackville Street and Broadview Avenue.

More than 60 kilometers of Quiet Streets are available to local residents throughout the city this weekend. Quiet Streets are shared neighbourhood streets for walking, running, biking, and slow-moving local traffic only.

More information on ActiveTO, including an online map of all locations, is available at http://www.toronto.ca/activeTO

Toronto Island Park ferry service

Public ferry service to Toronto Island Park resumes tomorrow, Saturday, June 27. In order to allow for physical distancing on the ferries and in the terminal, ferry tickets will be limited to 5,000 per day and must be purchased online at toronto.ca/ferry. Visitors should purchase their tickets ahead of time. Tickets are only valid for the date selected at the time of purchase. Additional staff will be on hand at the ferry terminal to assist visitors with these new requirements.

Passengers will be required to wear non-medical masks or face coverings. To reduce crowding, visitors are encouraged to travel outside of peak times. The busiest time for travel from the terminal to Toronto Island Park is between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. for the return trip. Visitors should plan their ferry trips outside of these times.

Services and amenities that will be open at Toronto Island Park once ferry service resumes include washrooms, splash pads, a first aid station, William Meany Maze, some food and beverage outlets and disc golf. Other Toronto Island Park public and commercial amenities on the Island including Centreville and park playgrounds and boat rentals will remain closed as required by current Province of Ontario emergency orders.

City splash pads and pools

Tomorrow, Saturday, June 27, all 140 splash pad locations and 56 outdoor swimming pools will be open. Summerville, Alexandra Park and Kiwanis outdoor pools will open following the completion of planned state of good repair projects. The pools will stay open until the Labour Day weekend, while the splash pads will close on September 13.

In order to allow for physical distancing, the capacity at outdoor pools will be significantly reduced to 25 per cent. Leisure swims will be prioritized throughout the day to ensure as many swimmers as possible have the opportunity to cool off, and swimmers will be limited to 45-minute sessions to allow for cleaning. Full details are available at https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/recreation/swimming-splash-pads/

City beaches

Toronto beaches remain open. Beaches are not closed under Province of Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lifeguards are on duty at six of Toronto’s swimming beaches:

• Bluffer’s Park Beach (Blue Flag)

• Cherry/Clarke Beach (Blue Flag)

• Kew-Balmy Beach (Blue Flag)

• Marie Curtis Park East Beach

• Sunnyside Beach

• Woodbine Beach (Blue Flag)

Lifeguards will supervise swim areas from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. The four Toronto Island Park beaches will open for swimming on July 1. Rouge Valley Beach is inaccessible, and a supervised swim program will not operate there this summer.

City park amenities

City park amenities open this weekend include:

• outdoor pools

• splash pads

• picnic shelter

• fixed BBQs

• soccer and multi-use outdoor fields, including running tracks in parks

• baseball diamonds and basketball courts

• some public tennis courts and pickleball courts

• lawn bowling and outdoor bocce

• off-leash dog parks

• BMX locations and skateboard parks

• City-run golf courses and disc golf locations

• ravine green spaces, beaches, trails and boardwalks for walking, running or biking

• fishing with a licence, boating, kayaking and canoeing

If a resident arrives at a park that is crowded, they are advised to visit a different park or return at a later time when there are fewer people.

Park amenities that remain closed include playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment. Greenhouses, nurseries and conservatories, High Park Zoo, Riverdale Farm also remain closed. The City is working with market organizers to safely reopen farmers’ markets usually located on 22 City sites.

Individuals are not permitted to play team sports, such as soccer, basketball or baseball, even on fields or courts intended for this purpose unless they are members of the same household.

St. Lawrence Market

As the City has entered Phase 2 of recovery and rebuilt non-essential (non-food) businesses at the St. Lawrence Market have begun to reopen. Outdoor seating on the St. Lawrence Market upper patio has also reopened. Picnic table outdoor seating on the upper patio are spaced apart to ensure that customers can keep physically distant from others while using the patio.

Customers are reminded to only sit with others from their social bubble when using the patio. If another customer or group of customers are already using a picnic table, customers are reminded not to sit with them.

The outdoor season of the Saturday Farmers Market is on now and runs until November 14, 2020. Outdoor farmers will be located on Market Street between The Esplanade and Wilton Street. Other farmers will continue to operate inside the Temporary Market. Lineup areas for the indoor and outdoor farmers will continue to start on Market Street for entrance to both areas.

The South Market (main Market building) continues to operate with revised hours of operation from Tuesday to Saturday. The South Market will be closed on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 for the Canada Day holiday.

On Saturdays, the Market currently sees the highest number of customers. Peak times at the Farmers Market are from early to mid-morning and from mid-morning to mid-afternoon at the South Market. Wellness screenings are conducted at all Market entrances. Although line-up may look lengthy due to physical distancing they move quickly into Market areas. Wait times have been reported to be approximately 10 minutes during off-peak times and approximately 20 minutes during peak times.

Customers are strongly encouraged to wear a non-medical mask or face covering while shopping at the Market.

Visit http://www.stlawrencemarket.com/pages/covid19_store_closures/ to see which businesses have reopened or are opening soon and see the full details of the Market’s COVID-19 response at http://www.stlawrencemarket.com/pages/covid19/

Public washroom facilities

Park washrooms will be open to the public this weekend. Staff have worked with Toronto Public Health on guidelines for the safe opening of washrooms and other amenities. In addition, the City has opened a number of facilities with showers, washrooms, and drinking water for all individuals in need of these services. Health guidelines for washrooms are available on the City Services webpage at https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-latest-city-of-toronto-news/affected-city-services/?accordion=washroom-and-sanitation-services

Residents using public washrooms should maintain a distance of two metres or six feet from others at all times while waiting in line and wash hands or use hand sanitizer. It is also recommended that cloth face coverings are worn, especially when physical distancing is difficult.