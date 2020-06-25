THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to locate missing person Nellie MATTHEWS, a 38-year-old Indigenous woman.

Nellie was last seen in the 900 block area of Oliver Road at approximately 3:35 EDT on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Nellie is 5′ 6″ tall with a medium build. She has shoulder-length dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Nellie’s location is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com