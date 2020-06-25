THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police has made an arrest in an incident from Wednesday morning. A suspect has been located and arrested by officers.

Thunder Bay Police Service’s Uniform Patrol Branch officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Simpson Street just after 9 am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, following reports of a possibly injured male armed with a knife in public.

When officers arrived they located the male and instructed him to drop the knife. The male complied and police were able to speak with him and assess his injuries.

Police learned the male had been the victim of a recent assault.

The investigation revealed the male had returned home from work at about 3:30 am when he became involved in a verbal altercation with a friend who was temporarily residing at his home.

The confrontation became physical and the male was assaulted with a weapon.

The victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre via ambulance for further assessment of his injuries.

Police identified an accused, who was not at the scene when officers first arrived. Police located the accused, with assistance from the TBPS’s Break and Enter And Robbery (BEAR) Unit, just before 11:30 am Wednesday.

A 40-year-old Thunder Bay woman is charged with Aggravated Assault.

She is expected to appear in bail court on Thursday, June 25. Her identity is being withheld pending her first court appearance.