THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Egan Street just after 8:30 pm EDT on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, following reports of an assault that had just occurred.

When police arrived they found a male victim receiving treatment from a Superior North EMS paramedic.

Police learned the victim was walking his dog when he came across three people who were unknown to him and appeared to be drinking in a nearby alley. The victim told the trio they’d probably prefer a different hangout spot as kids frequented the alleyway.

Two of the three left the area, but a third male became confrontational and threatened to kill the victim’s dog before attacking him.

While police were in the area they located the accused male.

Police have arrested a suspect connected to a Wednesday evening assault on the city’s north side.

Shawn John Patrick BAXTER, 46, of Thunder Bay, is charged with assault.

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, June 25, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.