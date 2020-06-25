THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to the area near Marina Park just after 10 pm EDT on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, following reports of a disturbance involving an individual throwing objects from the overpass at the public.

When police officers arrived in the area they located the male at the North Water Street bus terminal.

The male was placed under arrest. After that, he reportedly became combative with officers. However, the police officers were still able to transport him to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

While at the police headquarters, the accused assaulted an officer, according to TBPS.

As a result, Robert Morgan COASTER, 35, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Assaulting a Peace Officer and Breach of Probation.

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, June 25, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.