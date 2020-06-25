GERALDTON – On Thursday, June 25, 2020, at approximately 08:43 am EDT members of the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of First Street West and Third Avenue Southwest in Geraldton Ontario for a Highway Traffic Act violation.

The motor vehicle in question had been traveling northbound on First Street West. The motor vehicle failed to stop for police. The vehicle initially appeared to pull over and stop for police but then proceeded to accelerate and fled the scene.

A short pursuit was initiated until the driver abandoned the vehicle at the intersection of Second Street West and Third Ave. Southwest. At this point, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot eastbound on Third Avenue Southwest towards Main Street.

The driver, Joseph MAGISKAN, a 25-year-old male from Aroland, was located minutes later on Main Street by police and arrested and charged with:

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired. Sec. 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Breach of Probation Order. Sec. 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Obstructing a Peace Officer. Sec. 129(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Flight from a Peace Officer. Sec. 320.17 of the Criminal Code of Canada

MAGISKAN was also charged provincially under the Highway Traffic Act for the following offenses of:

Driving a motor vehicle without a license. Sec 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

Failure to stop for police. Sec 216(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

Insecure load. Sec 111(2) of the Highway Traffic Act

Driving a motor vehicle with no current validated permit. Sec 7(1)(a) of the Highway Traffic Act

MAGISKAN is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton on June 26, 2020, to answer to the charges. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.