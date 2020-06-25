THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police have provided an update on an arrest made on June 24, 2020, at the Thunder Bay District Jail. Andy Jason SAINDON was arrested. He was working as a prison guard at the correctional facility.

Thunder Bay Police were engaged in an ongoing investigation into the importing of contraband into the facility.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit began its investigation in April of 2020. The focus of the investigation was on a suspect who was suspected of possibly using their position as a prison guard to bring contraband into the district jail for profit.

As a result of their ongoing investigation, police formed grounds to make an arrest and took the accused into custody just before 7 am EDT on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Following the arrest, officers obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s vehicle, home, and workplace locker.

As a result of those searches, police located and seized a variety of items including a quantity of suspected MDMA (Ecstasy), a quantity of suspected cocaine, tobacco, cannabis, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, and Canadian currency totaling more than $20,000.

The search of the locker led police to find contents packaged in a way that is consistent with making them concealable during body searches.

Andy Jason SAINDON, 38, of Thunder Bay, now faces charges of:

• Breach of Trust

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Trafficking in Tobacco Products

• Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of MDMA for the Purpose of Trafficking

Andy Jason SAINDON appeared in bail court on Thursday, June 25, 2020, and was released with conditions and a future appearance date of Sept. 4, 2020.

None of the charges have been proven in court.