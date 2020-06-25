DRYDEN – NEWS – A 43-year-old Dryden man is being held in custody facing charges of Drug Trafficking along with several other charges.

On Thursday the 25th of June, 2020 at approximately 1:26 am CDT, officers from the Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, and Northwest Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Dryden, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation and related search, the OPP seized approximately 57.25 grams of cocaine, 1 hydromorphone tablet, 31.27 grams of methamphetamine, 8 morphine tablets, Canadian currency and, drug-related paraphernalia.

Renee ROBICHAUD, 43 years old of Dryden has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine

Possession of Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs

Possession of Schedule 1 Substance- Other Drugs

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Procures to make an identity document

Make forged documents

The accused is held in custody and will appear today in the Ontario Court of Justice.

None of the charges have been proven in court.