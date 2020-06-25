DRYDEN – NEWS – A 43-year-old Dryden man is being held in custody facing charges of Drug Trafficking along with several other charges.
On Thursday the 25th of June, 2020 at approximately 1:26 am CDT, officers from the Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, and Northwest Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Dryden, Ontario.
As a result of the investigation and related search, the OPP seized approximately 57.25 grams of cocaine, 1 hydromorphone tablet, 31.27 grams of methamphetamine, 8 morphine tablets, Canadian currency and, drug-related paraphernalia.
Renee ROBICHAUD, 43 years old of Dryden has been charged with the following offences:
- Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine
- Possession of Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs
- Possession of Schedule 1 Substance- Other Drugs
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Procures to make an identity document
- Make forged documents
The accused is held in custody and will appear today in the Ontario Court of Justice.
None of the charges have been proven in court.