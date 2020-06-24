THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service is looking for public assistance in a continuing investigation into the theft of weapons.

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to the Surplus and More store at 211 Simpson Street just after 9 am EDT on Sunday, June 21, 2020, following reports of a break and enter.

The TBPS investigation has determined that a suspect, or group of suspects, had entered the store through forced entry sometimes between the hours of 3 am and 9 am.

Further investigation determined that a number of items and weapons were stolen including:

• Bear spray and dog spray

• Knives, including machete-style knives

• Collapsible batons

• Pink camo jackets

• Scopes for a rifle

• Stab-proof vests

• Handcuffs

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Break and Enter And Robbery (BEAR) Unit continue to investigate this incident.

If you have any knowledge about these stolen items or have information about anyone illegally possessing or attempting to sell weapons, contact the police at 684-1200 and ask to speak with, or leave a message for, members of the BEAR Unit.

You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.