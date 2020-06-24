THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance to help in locating missing 19-year-old Celine Costa.

Celine was last seen on June 22nd, 2020 at approximately 7:30 pm in the area of Cumberland St and Red River Road.

Celine is described as being a white female, 5’4″, 110 lbs, with a pale complexion, brown eyes, and dark brown curly hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Celine Costa is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.