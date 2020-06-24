Have you ever put off doing a difficult or unpleasant task? You probably have done it. Everybody has procrastinated at least once. It is common to say “I will do it tomorrow,” even though we could do it right now. However, this practice may not be the best at college.

Procrastinating affects directly your productivity. Eventually, you will have to pay a price for procrastination. For example, if you must write an essay, the best you can do is start working on it as soon as possible. Do not delay it. If you start writing a day before the deadline, the result will not be good.

In such a situation, the only thing you can do is pay professional essay writers for its assistance. This online company can write a custom essay for you, even when the deadline is very close. But then again, it will cost you some money. You will pay the price of your procrastination. Why should you end up spending your money on such a service when you can write your essay yourself?

Hence, any task you have to do in college, you better do it at once. Whether you have to write a paper or study for an upcoming exam, do not procrastinate. You can postpone some activities with your friends like going out to have some drinks. But never postpone or delay your academic obligations.

Why Not to Procrastinate In College

There are good reasons to avoid procrastinating in college. Some of them are the following:

You can miss a deadline . Most college professors set hard deadlines for the submission of assignments. It is understood that college students are not kids anymore. Hence, college professors very rarely grant a deadline extension. Just in very special cases, a student can submit an assignment after the deadline without having a grade penalty. If you procrastinate, you may end up missing a submission deadline. Why should you take any chances? College professors know that they are dealing with young adults that already are responsible for their acts. So, unless you have a valid excuse, your grade will suffer because of a late submission;

Thus, avoid procrastinating. The difficulty of an assignment will not change if you delay it.

This article was written by Lauren Bradshaw, a senior content writer at Custom Writings who also provides college essay writing service. She often writes articles aimed at helping students to improve their academic performance. Her informal but informative style attracts the attention of many young audiences.