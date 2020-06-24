There are few things that get entrepreneurs excited when it comes to their own business venture. Sanmit Dixit, a young and dynamic entrepreneur from Mumbai went ahead to shed some light on what excites and motivates him to run a business at such a young age.

Sanmit Dixit began his career back in 2017 at the age of 15 by helping his friend set up his business. This helped Sanmit gain a 360° exposure to the business world and further motivated him to do something on his own. After gaining enough experience, Sanmit finally kickstarted his own venture which came in with a lot of responsibilities and barriers at the same time.

One of the most oft-cited benefits of owning your business is the flexibility that comes with it. A lot of things goes behind creating a business and then sustaining in the market.

Talking about the same, Sanmit says, “When you enter the business world, you realise that it is not about winning or losing, it is all about surviving in the market. The process of making your business involves a lot of adventures, learning, opportunities, networking, mistakes, failures, and last but not the least achievements, That’s what keeps me excited every day since every new day is new learning”.

Speaking about what kept him motivated through these years, Sanmit further adds, “It is said that the best way of predicting the future is to create it. After all, I have got one life to do anything and everything I want to. We all do anything for a purpose and if the process of achieving it and the result isn’t what makes you excited and motivated then one might want to rethink with what they are doing”.

Some people thrive on the routine of their job, performing the same tasks day after day. As an entrepreneur, you can bet that and each day will be filled with new opportunities to challenge yourself and that’s how Sanmit Dixit has paved himself a road to success.