THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service has charged an employee at the Thunder Bay District Jail in an ongoing investigation involving Criminal Breach of Trust.

Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit arrested the 38-year-old accused male in the morning hours of Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The police investigation has led to the following charges:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Trafficking in Tobacco

• Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

• Breach of Trust

The employee is expected to appear in court on Thursday, June 25, 2020. The identity of the accused is being withheld until the charges are sworn before the courts.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details are available at this time.