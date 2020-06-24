ATIKOKAN – The OPP in Atikokan has been kept busy over the past month dealing with a number of impaired driving charges. Often it appears that despite literally decades of effort and education about the dangers of driving while impaired, that message does not always get heard.

The Atikokan OPP report on four recent cases

On June 20, 2020, at 4:04 pm, officers of the Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision on Bergman road. Officers conducted an investigation and suspected one of the drivers to be under the influence of alcohol. An officer made a demand for an approved screening device breath sample. The driver failed, was placed under arrest & returned to the Atikokan detachment for further tests.

As a result, James RYYNANEN, age 63, of Niobe Lake has been charged with;

Operation while impaired-alcohol, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

He was released to appear in court in Atikokan on August 12, 2020, to answer to the charges.

On June 14, 2020, at 7:48 p.m., officers of the Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of an impaired driver on Mackenzie Avenue. Officers located the described vehicle and spoke to the male driver. The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a conveyance. It was suspected that the driver was under the influence of a drug. The driver was transported to the Atikokan Detachment where a Drug Recognition Expert conducted a 12 step systematic evaluation.

As a result, John WILLIAMS, age 62, of Atikokan has been charged with;

Impaired Operation of a Conveyance – Drug or Alcohol, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code; and

Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.



He was released to appear in court in Atikokan on July 15, 2020 to answer to the charges.

On June 2, 2020, at 9:07 p.m., officers of the Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of an aggressive driver on O’Brian Street. Officers located the described vehicle at a residence and spoke with the female driver. The officer made a demand for an approved screening device breath sample. The driver failed, was placed under arrest & returned to the Atikokan detachment for further tests.

As a result, Katherine DAVIDSON, age 21, of Atikokan has been charged with;

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

She was released to appear in court in Atikokan on July 15, 2020, to answer to the charges.

On May 28, 2020, at 4:54 a.m., officers of the Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of a stolen ATV in Atikokan. Officers located the described vehicle parked at a residence and began their investigation. Upon speaking with the male driver officers determined that he had alcohol in his body. He was subsequently arrested, and transported to the Atikokan detachment for further tests.

As a result, Brandon VERAN, age 29, of Atikokan has been charged with;

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

Theft of a motor vehicle, contrary to section 333.1 of the Criminal Code.

He is to appear in court on July 15th, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in the Town of Atikokan to answer to the charges

None of the charges have been proven in court.