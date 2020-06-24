THUNDER BAY – Progress in the March 23, 2020 murder of Adrian Kadeem DRYSDALE has been made with the arrest of two suspects. Terrell WILLIAMS, a 19-year-old man was arrested by Toronto Police in that city, the other suspect Trayvon STEWART, also 19-years-old was arrested in Timmins.

Both homicide suspects are from Toronto.

The original incident occurred at a residential address in the 500 block of North May Street shortly after 2:30 am on Monday, March 23, 2020. Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a disturbance involving an injured male.

Police located a male, later identified as 28-year-old Adrian Kadeem DRYSDALE, who had sustained significant injuries consistent with a serious assault.

Superior North EMS paramedics transported DRYSDALE to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation by members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit determined a firearm was involved in this incident. Further investigation identified two suspects.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, members of the Toronto Police Service located and successfully arrested Terrell WILLIAMS, 19, of Toronto, without incident.

A second accused was located by members of the Timmins Police Service after he had become involved in an altercation with officers at a hotel parking lot in that city in the morning hours of Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The accused fled, and after an exhaustive search by the Timmins Police, Trayvon STEWART, 19 of Toronto, was located and arrested at about 5:45 pm.

The Thunder Bay Police Service would like to thank the members of the Toronto Police Service and Timmins Police Service for their efforts in locating and arresting these two wanted individuals.

Arrangements are now being made to transport the accused to Thunder Bay where they will appear in court to face the charges of First-Degree Murder.

None of the charges have been proven in court.