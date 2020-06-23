THUNDER BAY – LIVING – As of Tuesday, June 23, the Recreation & Culture Division will be accepting registrations for children’s programming this summer. Programs are scheduled to begin on July 13 and will include modified Summer Camp and Playgrounds Program options.

Programs will follow Provincial guidelines for summer camps, including capacity limits, screening, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting. Activities will primarily be outdoors with access to indoor facilities when needed.

Registrations will be taken over the phone only to minimize interaction. Appointments may be made for in person payment if necessary. To register for a program, call 625-8463.

The following programs will be accepting registrations starting June 23:

Playgrounds Program

Free, supervised program for children ages 5-12 years

July 13 – August 28, Monday – Friday 9:30am – 4pm

Registration required for summer 2020 (one week commitment required) – registration opens June 23 for July program, and July 20 for August program

Sites include: North McIntyre Community Centre, Oliver Road Community Centre, Volunteer Pool Community Centre, Vickers Park (weather dependent), West Thunder Community Centre, and West Arthur Community Centre

Max. 16 participants per site, participants will be split into groups for social distancing

Outdoor program with themed activities including no contact sports, games, and crafts

Summer Camps

Registered program for children ages 5-12 years

July 13 – August 28, Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm

Locations: Delaney Arena and Current River Arena

Max. 40 campers per week at Delaney Arena and 24 campers per week at Current River Arena

Activities include scavenger hunts, crafts, games, individual (no contact) sports and outings to near-by activities

Fee is $166.88 per week for the first child, and $141.63 for additional children.

Junior Inclusion Services

Provides support for the integration of participants with special needs into the summer camps and Playgrounds Program listed above

Includes one week of support per participant

Call 625-3220 to request JIS support

All staff in these programs are certified in High Five (PHCD) and First Aid CPR C.

To register call 625-8463. Visit www.thunderbay.ca/recreation for details.