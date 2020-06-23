LEWIS is described as a Caucasian male, weighing 120lbs and standing 5’6” tall. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoody with white letters on the front, a red T-shirt, black jeans, and black skateboarder shoes.

LEWIS is known to frequently use public transit and was last contacted in the Egan and Court Streets area.

If you have any information about this missing person please contact Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 online at www.p3tips.com