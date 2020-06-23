THUNDER BAY – The Phase 2 Summer 2020 Operations report was presented and approved by City Council last night with a number of services and facilities reopening.

Child Care

Algoma Child Care Centre has been designated as a priority site for reopening municipal child care as early as June 29. Municipal child care staff will be working in partnership with the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board, the Ministry, and families to support the transition from Algoma as an emergency child care site.

Parents may call the Algoma Centre at 684-3272 for information. Details on other child care centres, as well as the licensed Private Home Child Care sites, will be announced as they become available.

Sandy Beach

Sandy Beach will reopen to the public on July 6. Modifications will be in place for public safety, including increased supervision, physical distancing, and a larger roped swimming area. Boulevard Lake Beach and outdoor pools remain closed for the summer.

Splash Pads

Splash pads at North End Recreation Centre, County Park, and Franklin Park will open on July 8. The hours of operation will be Wednesday through Sunday from 12 pm to 7 pm. Fencing will be installed around the splash pads and access will be monitored and coordinated by splash pad attendant staff in order to control the number of participants using the splash pad, as well as group size and physical distancing requirements within the Park.

Some features that result in common touchpoints such as slides or water cannons will be kept out of service. A review is underway to consider the reopening of Prince Arthur’s Landing splash pad at a later date and Administration will report back to Council with recommendations in July.

Community Centres

Some community centres will reopen to accommodate limited activities in Stage 2 of the Province’s Reopening Framework. Centres that will be reopening between June 23 and July 20 include:

North McIntyre

Oliver Road

Current River

West Thunder

Contact the community centres directly for details of programs/services being offered.

City Events

The City of Thunder Bay’s Canada Day event, presented by Ontario Power Generation, will be virtual this year from June 29 – July 1 with 50th Anniversary flare. Programming will include a science show, art projects, trivia, cooking demonstrations, concerts, and more.

Visit thunderbay.ca/canadaday for a schedule of all programming and details of where you can tune in to enjoy. Canada Day is funded by the Government of Canada.

Community Events

Community event licences are canceled until July 31. Park/facility bookings are canceled for two business weeks beyond the extension of orders limiting these activities (currently canceled to July 19). Non-essential in-person gatherings of any size continue to be discouraged in Stage 2 of the Provincial Framework for Reopening. Small outdoor events such as cultural celebrations, animal shows, and fundraisers may be permitted for gatherings of up to 10 people.

Outdoor gatherings for the purposes of a wedding, funeral, or a religious service, rite, or ceremony are allowed with up to 50 people in attendance. Event organizers may contact Infrastructure and Operations or Event Services as appropriate to apply for permission to host events that comply with Provincial orders.

55 Plus Centre

The Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre will remain closed until Aug. 31. Support services outreach programs such as the Telephone Assurance Program will continue over the summer.

Fort William Stadium

Fort William Stadium will remain closed until August 31.

Future program and facility updates

The Administration will report back to Council in July on the status of additional reopening plans currently under review for arenas, indoor pools, outdoor sportsfields, youth programming, splash pads, community centres, and child care.