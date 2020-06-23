Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak happened in India, the entertainment and creative industry came to a standstill. The shooting of many films was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown. However, things are easing out now and it will take time for everything to be normal. During this time, actor Mohammed Umar came up with a thrilling and spine-chilling script of ‘Dark Mirror’. As of now, a promo of the short film is being made and later Umar plans to bring a Bollywood celebrity to launch the film after completing its shoot.

The shooting of the short film will most probably begin in July. K.M Vagesh will be directing this horror micro short film. Bhavan Vallabhaneni is the cinematographer of the film and is very excited about this horror flick. The teaser of the film will mostly get ready by a week and they are planning to launch it by the end of the month. Mohammed will shoot for it in July and he stated that the shooting of this short film is a 5-day schedule in Karnataka.

He said, “We understand the current situation of the pandemic. Keeping that in mind, we will be shooting with all the safety measures. It is a very small project and we will be shooting in Ballari district of the state. I am really looking forward to shooting this film. It is all about the horror genre and tells a thriller story in very less time.” Besides this, Umar in the lockdown period has worked hard on his physique for the film.

Mohammed apart from being an actor is also a model and has expertise in production, direction, scripting, project management and creative conceptualization. Earlier the actor directed a short film titled ‘Call Me If You Need Blood’. He has even made cover videos of many Bollywood songs like ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ and ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’. His dream is to work in Bollywood and the actor has even started his journey by taking these baby steps. We wish this young talent lots of luck for his short film.